Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 254.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 266,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen bought 20,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,406 shares of company stock worth $110,318. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.