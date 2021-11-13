VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 311,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,618. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.