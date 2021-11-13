W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of W. P. Carey worth $38,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

