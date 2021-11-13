W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $489.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $491.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

