Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 217,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 553,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

GMBTU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

