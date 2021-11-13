Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NRACU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

