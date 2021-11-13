Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.