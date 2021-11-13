Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 56,184 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

