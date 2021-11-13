Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 76,918 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,135,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

