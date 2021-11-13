Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.
NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
