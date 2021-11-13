Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

