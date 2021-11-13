Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €122.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of €95.67 and a 200 day moving average of €98.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

