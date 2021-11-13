Warburg Research Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

ETR JEN opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.88. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a twelve month high of €34.86 ($41.01). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

