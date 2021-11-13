Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

