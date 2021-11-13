Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WTS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.99. 142,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

