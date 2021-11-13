WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.05 Billion

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $183.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,807,710,845 coins and its circulating supply is 1,814,023,978 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

