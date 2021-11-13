Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $258.01 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 330.79 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.