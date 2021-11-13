Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Weber alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBR stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.