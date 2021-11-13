Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target cut by HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.
Shares of WB stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Weibo has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
