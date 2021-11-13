Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target cut by HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Weibo has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

