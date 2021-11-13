Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 34,874 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of IOVA opened at $21.07 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

