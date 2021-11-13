Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.10 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,392,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,589,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,698,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $9.97 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

GigCapital4 Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.