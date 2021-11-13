Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

