Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

