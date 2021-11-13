Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $7,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

