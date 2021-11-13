WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.72.

TSE WELL opened at C$6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.68. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

