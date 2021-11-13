Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $25.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

