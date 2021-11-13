Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Marvell Technology worth $153,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.