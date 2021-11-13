Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,865 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.12% of Hasbro worth $145,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

