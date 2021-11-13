Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 212.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

WELL opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

