Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,775. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

