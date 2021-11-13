Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,775. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.