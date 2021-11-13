Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

