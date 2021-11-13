Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

WLKP opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

