Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

