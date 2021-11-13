WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$4.60

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.30 to C$4.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLDBF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark started coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

