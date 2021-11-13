William Blair Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.53). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

