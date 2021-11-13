William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FC opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

