William Blair Weighs in on AppLovin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

AppLovin stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.