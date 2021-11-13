WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.87 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.