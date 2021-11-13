WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Securities

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

