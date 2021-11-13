Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

