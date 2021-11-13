World Token (WORLD) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $88,308.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Token has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,572,783.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79751098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00071627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.74 or 0.07201431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.19 or 0.99645030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

