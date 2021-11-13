Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $70.61 or 0.00109040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

