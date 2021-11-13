WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$168.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.80.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

