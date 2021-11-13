WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$179.46.

WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.13. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$89.22 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

