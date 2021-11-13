Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.