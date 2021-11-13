Xend Finance Price Down 0.4% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $671,416.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.