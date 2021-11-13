Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

XLNX stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,380. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

