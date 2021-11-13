Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of XPOF traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,480. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

