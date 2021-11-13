Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.
In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
