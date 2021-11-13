Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.