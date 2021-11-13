Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.